See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. John McMahan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John McMahan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John McMahan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. McMahan works at McMahan-Clemis Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD
Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD
4.4 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD
Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    McMahan-Clemis Institute Of Otolaryngology
    7456 S State Rd Ste 303, Chicago, IL 60638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 266-6673
  2. 2
    McMahan-Clemis Institute
    151 N Michigan Ave Apt 913, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 266-6673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgton Hospital
  • Central Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McMahan?

    Jan 24, 2020
    The best
    Thomas Mulligan — Jan 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John McMahan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John McMahan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McMahan to family and friends

    Dr. McMahan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McMahan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John McMahan, MD.

    About Dr. John McMahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518910272
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McMahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMahan works at McMahan-Clemis Institute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. McMahan’s profile.

    Dr. McMahan has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John McMahan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.