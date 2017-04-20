See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. John McMahon, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John McMahon, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John McMahon, DPM

Dr. John McMahon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. McMahon works at McMahan-Clemis Institute of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. McMahon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McMahan-Clemis Institute of Otolaryngology
    151 N Michigan Ave Apt 913, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 757-5969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Admar
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Concentra
    • Connecticomp
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delphi
    • Elderplan
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • Reviewco
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McMahon?

    Apr 20, 2017
    I am very pleased with Dr. McMahon and his staff. I was treated with professionalism and excellent care. The Dr. explains everything to me before anything is done. I was welcomed with friendly staff, very polite and down to earth. There is very little waiting when I arrive, in the waiting room and the exam room. I was truly impressed with the nice facility. Best of all, I no longer suffer with the pain I had. Thank you, Janet
    Janet in Amelia, VA — Apr 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John McMahon, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John McMahon, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McMahon to family and friends

    Dr. McMahon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McMahon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John McMahon, DPM.

    About Dr. John McMahon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063594810
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bon Secours Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bon-Secours Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McMahon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMahon works at McMahan-Clemis Institute of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. McMahon’s profile.

    Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John McMahon, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.