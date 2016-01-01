Dr. John McManus Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McManus Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John McManus Jr, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. McManus Jr works at
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John McManus Jr, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164493987
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Emergency Medical Services
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McManus Jr works at
