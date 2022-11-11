Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John McNamara, DO
Overview
Dr. John McNamara, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McNamara works at
Locations
-
1
Lankenau Heart Institute - Newtown Square3855 West Chester Pike Ste 240, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (484) 476-1000
-
2
Lankenau Heart Group - Concordville1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 310, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (484) 476-1000
-
3
Exton Square Urgent Care154 Exton Square Mall, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (484) 476-1000
-
4
Paoli Hospital255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNamara?
Dr. McNamara is awesome. When I was first diagnosed with high blood pressure, I was scared. He explained the diagnosis and how we were going to treat it. Within less than six weeks, my blood pressure was where it should be, and I felt great. I am so grateful to him.
About Dr. John McNamara, DO
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760460596
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara works at
Dr. McNamara has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.