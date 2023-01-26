Dr. John McNerney Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNerney Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McNerney Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John McNerney Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Brooke Army Medical Center and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3040 N Swan Rd Ste B, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-3454
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNerney Jr?
Dr. McNerney and his crew once again did a great job with my colonoscopy.
About Dr. John McNerney Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568469583
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNerney Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNerney Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNerney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNerney Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNerney Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
385 patients have reviewed Dr. McNerney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNerney Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNerney Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNerney Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.