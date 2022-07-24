Dr. John McRae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McRae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McRae, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John McRae, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Endocrinology Diabetes Associates4230 Harding Pike Ste 527, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 386-3067
Saint Thomas Health ( West )4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-2111
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
He is the best! Takes his time, listens to your concerns and makes you feel that he genuinely cares about you as a person. I give him high marks!
About Dr. John McRae, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Duke University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. McRae has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McRae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McRae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McRae has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McRae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McRae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McRae.
