Dr. John McRae, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John McRae, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. McRae works at Endocrinology/Diabetes Assocs in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Diabetes Associates
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 527, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 386-3067
  2. 2
    Saint Thomas Health ( West )
    4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 222-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dyslipidemia
Gout
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cluster Headache
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lab Service
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Perimenopause
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2022
    He is the best! Takes his time, listens to your concerns and makes you feel that he genuinely cares about you as a person. I give him high marks!
    Judy Petiton — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. John McRae, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McRae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McRae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McRae has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McRae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McRae works at Endocrinology/Diabetes Assocs in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. McRae’s profile.

    Dr. McRae has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McRae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. McRae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McRae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McRae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McRae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

