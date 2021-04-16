Dr. John Meaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Meaney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Rincon Orthopedic Associates PC2100 N Rosemont Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-1922
Rincon Orthopedic Associates PC5225 E Knight Dr Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-1922
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 873-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr Meaney went great. He revived the X-rays of my shoulders and went over them with me. He than gave me several options. He couldn’t of been more professional and informative. His office staff was also very pleasant. I can’t think of anything that was unpleasant with this appointment.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING
Dr. Meaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meaney has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Meaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.