Overview
Dr. John Mearns, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4816
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. John Mearns, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
