Dr. John Mearns, DO

Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Mearns, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mearns works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians
    4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4816

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. John Mearns, DO

  • Emergency Medicine
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1710187869
Education & Certifications

  • PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

