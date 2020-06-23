Overview

Dr. John Medlen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Sells Indian Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Medlen works at Ocotillo Pediatrics Pllc in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.