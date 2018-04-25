Overview of Dr. John Meehan, MD

Dr. John Meehan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.



Dr. Meehan works at Eye Health Vision Centers in Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.