Dr. John Meehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Meehan, MD
Overview of Dr. John Meehan, MD
Dr. John Meehan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Dr. Meehan works at
Dr. Meehan's Office Locations
-
1
SPA - Southcoast Eye Care, Inc.51 State Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 994-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meehan?
Dr. Meehan is a first-class professional. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Meehan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1316941990
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Sch Med
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meehan works at
Dr. Meehan has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meehan speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.