Dr. John Meilahn, MD
Overview
Dr. John Meilahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Locations
Chestnut Hill Surgical Associates8815 Germantown Ave Ste 22, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 248-8520
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
It was excellent from beginning to end, the best stay in the hospital I ever had. I felt safe and protected. I didn’t want fit anything.
About Dr. John Meilahn, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013905058
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Drexel University
Frequently Asked Questions
