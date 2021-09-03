Overview

Dr. John Meilahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.



Dr. Meilahn works at Chestnut Hill Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.