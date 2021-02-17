Dr. John Meisenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Meisenheimer, MD
Overview
Dr. John Meisenheimer, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
John L Meisenheimer MD PA7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! I cannot say enough great things about Dr M. My husband needed to see a dermatologist and we live in Plantation, FL so we found a local Dr. That DR basically could not even diagnose anything and referred us to 2 DR's one being a plastic surgeon. My parents are patients of Dr M so we went to see him and within an hour we had one issue taken care of and the other one diagnosed with options. Dr, M, took him and gave a full review to make sure there were no other issue. The Staff was also amazing and explained every step of the process. We love DR M so much that we will drive 3 hours to see him and pay out of pocket, when you find a great DR its worth it and he is!
About Dr. John Meisenheimer, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Tucson Hosp Med Ed Prgm
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
