Overview of Dr. John Mekras, MD

Dr. John Mekras, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Mekras works at Miami Urological Institute in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.