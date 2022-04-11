Dr. John Mekras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mekras, MD
Overview of Dr. John Mekras, MD
Dr. John Mekras, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Mekras' Office Locations
Miami Urological Institute7051 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8977
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mekras I s our family urologist. Removed stones from my dad’s kidneys several years and now just performed similar procedure on my aunt. Saved their kidneys. He’s the best and has a kind compassionate soul. Highly recommended.
About Dr. John Mekras, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekras accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mekras has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekras.
