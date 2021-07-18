Overview

Dr. John Melek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Melek works at The Beloved Medicine Clinic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.