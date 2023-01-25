See All Hand Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. John Melhorn, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Melhorn, MD

Dr. John Melhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Melhorn works at Hand Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melhorn's Office Locations

    The Hand Center PA
    625 N Carriage Pkwy Ste 125, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 688-5656
    Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
    929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 719-1260

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 25, 2023
    I have seen Dr. Melhorn for two broken wrists and carpal tunnel/lunar nerve surgery. I have always found him to be friendly, professional, and knowledgeable about his field. He is an excellent doctor, and i recommend him to anyone having issues with hand, wrist or arm shoulder problems. I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Melhorn.
    About Dr. John Melhorn, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396702064
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
