Overview of Dr. John Melhorn, MD

Dr. John Melhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Melhorn works at Hand Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.