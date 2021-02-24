Dr. John Mellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mellinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Premier Womens Health1009 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 200, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (724) 449-3245
Western Pennsylvania Ob.gyn. Associates147 Towne Square Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 539-1310
Pine Richland Medical Associates5375 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia, PA 15044 Directions (724) 449-3245
- 4 125 Emeryville Dr, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 772-5545
- West Penn Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellinger?
Great physician. The real deal. Thorough, congenial and a solid communicator. Has a nice approach to creating comfort where it is awkward.
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Mellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.