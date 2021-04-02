Dr. John Melnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Melnick, MD
Overview of Dr. John Melnick, MD
Dr. John Melnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Melnick's Office Locations
John R. Melnick M. D. & Associates911 RUSSELL AVE, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 258-0944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My husband and I were with another doctor for over 30 years and he retired he recommended Dr. Melnick and we are so happy we have been with him for three years and we are extremely particular he and his staff are absolutely wonderful
About Dr. John Melnick, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
