Dr. John Melnick, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Melnick, MD

Dr. John Melnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Melnick works at John R Melnick MD & Associates in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melnick's Office Locations

    John R. Melnick M. D. & Associates
    911 RUSSELL AVE, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 258-0944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Melnick, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1679654651
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Melnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melnick works at John R Melnick MD & Associates in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Melnick’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

