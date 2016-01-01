Dr. John Melville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Melville, MD
Overview
Dr. John Melville, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Abuse Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Melville works at
Locations
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Melville, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Child Abuse Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melville accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Melville using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Melville works at
Dr. Melville has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melville.
