Dr. John Menezes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (33)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Menezes, MD

Dr. John Menezes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Minnesota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Menezes works at University of Nevada, School of Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Menezes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Nevada, School of Medicine
    1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 669-2016
  2. 2
    University of Nevada, School of Medicine
    2040 W Charleston Blvd Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 669-1890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Cleft Lip
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Cleft Lip
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I don’t even know where to start, Menezes has had such a positive impact to my family. From the beginning he has always been straight & honest with use. He is composed and always represents himself well, our son was born with a cleft but thanks to this doctor he looks fantastic & he has given our son the opportunity to live a normal life. Thank you Menezes, if I could give you 10 stars I would.
    Sigi — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. John Menezes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891773404
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Menezes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menezes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menezes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menezes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menezes works at University of Nevada, School of Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Menezes’s profile.

    Dr. Menezes has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menezes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Menezes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menezes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menezes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menezes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

