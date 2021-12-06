Overview

Dr. John Mengshol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Mengshol works at University of Colorado Cancer Care in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Northglenn, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.