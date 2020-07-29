Overview

Dr. John Mercer Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wylie, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Mercer Jr works at Baylor Family Medicine At Wylie in Wylie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.