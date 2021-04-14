Dr. John Merendino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merendino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Merendino, MD
Overview
Dr. John Merendino, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
John J. Merendino Jr. M.d. PA10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 405, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 230-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merendino is caring, thoughtful, and logical. He listens well and takes everything into consideration. His staff is excellent too, efficient, and great follow-through. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. John Merendino, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316042831
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merendino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merendino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Merendino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merendino.
