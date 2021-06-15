Dr. John Messina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Messina, MD
Overview
Dr. John Messina, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Locations
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 569-6250
Pediatric Cardiology Associates PC1 Broadway Ste 203, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Directions (973) 569-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great heart doctor. I would recommend to anybody. And lady technician who does the ultrasound for the heart very professional. My son is lucky. Thank you very much for all you do..
About Dr. John Messina, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922186311
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messina has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Messina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messina.
