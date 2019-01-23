Overview of Dr. John Michaelos, MD

Dr. John Michaelos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Michaelos works at St. Michaels Eye & Laser Institute in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.