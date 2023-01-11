Dr. John Michalak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Urologists
- NC
- Pinehurst
- Dr. John Michalak, MD
Dr. John Michalak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Michalak, MD
Dr. John Michalak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Michalak works at
Dr. Michalak's Office Locations
-
1
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 First Village Dr Ste 101, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bladder Stones
- View other providers who treat Cystometry
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Lithotripsy
- View other providers who treat TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Function Test
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Testicular Lesion
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Kidney and Ureter Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostate Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stricture
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Uroflowmetry
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chordee
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Epididymitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incomplete Circumcision Repair
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Removal
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Orchiectomy
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Peyronie's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Prostate Removal
- View other providers who treat Prostate Stones
- View other providers who treat Prostatic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Spermatocele
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Testicular Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Urethral Dilation
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
- View other providers who treat Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
- View other providers who treat Vesicoureteral Reflux
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Michalak?
Dr. Michalak takes extra time to listen carefully to the patient. He offers options and he recommendations that are appropriate for my work and personal lives. He doesn’t just “practice medicine”, Dr. Michalak genuinely cares about the patient’s health and quality of life. He is an exemplary physician.
About Dr. John Michalak, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295174928
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michalak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michalak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalak works at
Dr. Michalak has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Surgery and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michalak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.