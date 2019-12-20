Dr. John Michalisin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalisin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Michalisin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Michalisin, MD
Dr. John Michalisin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Michalisin works at
Dr. Michalisin's Office Locations
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Michalisin twice, and he's been uniformly great in both instances. He's very personable and a really good listener who happily answers questions and does not rush you, as many doctors do. He provided a clear and good-humored explanation of my MRI results and has offered several treatment options for my herniated disk depending on my comfort level in each case. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a back specialist who both has expertise and cares about his patients.
About Dr. John Michalisin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1275846396
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- North Shore University Hospital
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Michalisin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michalisin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalisin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalisin works at
Dr. Michalisin has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michalisin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalisin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalisin.
