Overview of Dr. John Mickey, MD

Dr. John Mickey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mickey works at Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.