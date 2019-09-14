Dr. John Mickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mickey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Mickey, MD
Dr. John Mickey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mickey's Office Locations
Park Place Surgery Center901 Wilson St, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 456-6523
Early Detection Screenings110 Hospital Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Extremely knowledgeable. Took his time to explain everything. The staff is wonderful.
About Dr. John Mickey, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710988241
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Lsu Sch Med/Earl K Long Hos
- Charity Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
