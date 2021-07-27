Overview of Dr. John Mickey, MD

Dr. John Mickey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Mickey works at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.