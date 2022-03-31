Dr. John Miele, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Miele, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Miele, DPM
Dr. John Miele, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnston, RI.
Dr. Miele's Office Locations
Podiatry Specialists of Ri1539 Atwood Ave Ste 102, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 751-4701
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My grandson (who is 4) was falling down when he would run fast. He also wanted to be pushed in a stroller when we would walk the dogs. Dr. Miele put orthotics in his shoes and monitored him every 3 months. That was last year. NOW, his follow-up is every 6 months, and he RUNS with the dog on our walks! He says his feet don't hurt anymore. His teachers even wrote on his review that he's much more physically coordinated and athletic. There is a HUGE difference in the way he walks and runs. We still have a way to go, but at the present time, he doesn't appear to need surgery. Dr. Miele offered all possible solutions and worked with us on the least invasive plan.
About Dr. John Miele, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miele has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miele speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miele.
