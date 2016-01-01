Overview of Dr. John Mielke, MD

Dr. John Mielke, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Roseville, MN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, North Memorial Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mielke works at Optage Primary Care in Roseville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.