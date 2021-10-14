See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. John Migaly, MD

Colorectal Surgery
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Migaly, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Migaly works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center
    2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-8111
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Dr Migaly is so kind and caring. He does a fabulous job and takes time with his patients.
    Alana Addison Swiger — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. John Migaly, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1568459477
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Residency
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Migaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Migaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Migaly works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Migaly’s profile.

    Dr. Migaly has seen patients for Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migaly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Migaly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migaly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Migaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Migaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

