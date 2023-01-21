See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, MO
Super Profile

Dr. John Miles, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (62)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Miles, MD

Dr. John Miles, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center and Lake Regional Health System.

Dr. Miles works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group
    1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 499-6501
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center
  • Bothwell Regional Health Center
  • Lake Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Miles, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710970306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Back Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miles works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Miles’s profile.

    Dr. Miles has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

