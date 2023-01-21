Dr. John Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Miles, MD
Overview of Dr. John Miles, MD
Dr. John Miles, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center and Lake Regional Health System.
Dr. Miles' Office Locations
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-6501Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Lake Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles?
I have osteoporosis and Dr Miles was concerned that the surgery I needed may not hold the hard wear I needed on my spine. He set me up with an osteoporosis specialist that put me on a shot daily to build bone, eventually I was able to get the surgery I needed to help to get the spine off the sciatic nerve and now I have relief I'm very thankful for his expertise
About Dr. John Miles, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1710970306
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
