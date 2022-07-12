Dr. John Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. John Miller, MD
Dr. John Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
2020 Optical LLC7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 304, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 296-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have known Dr Miller ever since he went in practice. I was an RN in a local ER and was thrilled with his total presentation to the patient and how he treated me. Right after that I had a severe case of pink eye and went to see Dr Miller and I have been his patient ever since and my husband sees him also. Every person I have sent to him fell in love with him and staff. Libby
About Dr. John Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.