Dr. John Milligan, MD
Overview of Dr. John Milligan, MD
Dr. John Milligan, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Milligan works at
Dr. Milligan's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 264-4834
-
2
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants6565 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 948-2056
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milligan is an outstanding Dr. He performed our sons tonsillectomy when he was a toddler. And now as a teenager he cauterized our sons nose twice due to injuries he sustained in jiu jitsu. I highly recommend Dr. Milligan. He's very compassionate. And great at his profession!
About Dr. John Milligan, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Miami University (Ohio)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
