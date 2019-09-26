Overview of Dr. John Milligan, MD

Dr. John Milligan, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Milligan works at Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants, PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.