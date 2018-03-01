See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. John Milligan, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (12)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Milligan, MD

Dr. John Milligan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.

Dr. Milligan works at The Vein Guys in Nashville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Varicose Vein Procedure and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Milligan's Office Locations

    The Vein Guys
    2222 State St Ste 200B1, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-0029
    Milligan Surgical Clinic PLLC
    1720 West Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 787-1940
    Milligan Surgical Clinic PLLC
    49 Cleveland St Ste 310, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 787-1940

  • Cumberland Medical Center

Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 01, 2018
    I am very happy that I decided to have this procedure done. It has helped me improve my over all comfort, no more hurting legs or veins, no more night time muscle cramps. Just so much better and would recommend to anyone having leg problems.
    K. Lucas in Crossville Tn. — Mar 01, 2018
    About Dr. John Milligan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518113679
    • University of Tennessee
    • St George's University School Of Medicine
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Milligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milligan has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Varicose Vein Procedure and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

