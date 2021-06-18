Overview of Dr. John Miloscia, MD

Dr. John Miloscia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Miloscia works at Optum in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.