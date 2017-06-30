Overview

Dr. John Miner, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Miner works at Dermatology Associates West MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.