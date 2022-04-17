Overview

Dr. John Minni, DO is a Dermatologist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Minni works at Waters Edge Dermatology in Okeechobee, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.