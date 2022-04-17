Dr. John Minni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Minni, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Minni, DO is a Dermatologist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Minni works at
Okeechobee Office301 NE 19TH DR, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 467-6767
Water's Edge Dermatology2601 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 219-2777
Waters Edge Dermatology1400 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 107, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-3550
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband and I have been Dr. Minni’s patients for years, and we both trust and appreciate him. Highly recommend
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144303009
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Minni has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Minni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minni.
