Dr. John Mirro, MD
Dr. John Mirro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
St Anthony Medical Center1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2081
Ima Endoscopy Surgicenter PC8895 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 650-4399
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
My other Doctor had passed and Dr. Mirro was suggested by his office BOY did I get lucky he is the BEST! Friendly, Thorough, and Caring just one of the best Doctors you can hope to have!
About Dr. John Mirro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mirro has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
