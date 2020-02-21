Dr. John Mischke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mischke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mischke, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mischke, MD is a Dermatologist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Locations
Associated Skin Care Specialists3833 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 280, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mischke, Is a doctor that is very easy to talk with and helps me understand what's going on with my health and skin care. Glad I found him last fall.
About Dr. John Mischke, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin Co Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mischke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mischke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mischke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mischke has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mischke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mischke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mischke.
