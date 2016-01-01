Dr. Miskovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Miskovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Miskovsky, MD
Dr. John Miskovsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Miskovsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miskovsky's Office Locations
-
1
Heritage Medical Associates131 BEECHWOOD AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 419-3082
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miskovsky?
About Dr. John Miskovsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1497743330
Education & Certifications
- Meml Hospital Ri/Brown Med School
- Deaconess Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- Brown Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miskovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miskovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miskovsky works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miskovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miskovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miskovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miskovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.