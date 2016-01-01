Overview of Dr. John Mitchell, MD

Dr. John Mitchell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Mitchell works at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.