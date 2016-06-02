Dr. John Moglia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Moglia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
John L Moglia DPM668 SPRINGFIELD AVE, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 464-7977
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Moglia, is an excellent physician. A truly caring and thoughtful person.
- Podiatry
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Moglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moglia has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.