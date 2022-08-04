Overview

Dr. John Molaiy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / CLEAR LAKE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Molaiy works at Clinica Familiar De Arlington in Arlington, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.