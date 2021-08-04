Dr. John Molland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Molland, MD
Overview of Dr. John Molland, MD
Dr. John Molland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.
Dr. Molland's Office Locations
The Womens Center of the Permian Basin PA601 N Tom Green Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 334-7888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery done and Dr.Molland was great. All my questions were answered. I felt very calm and at ease. The entire process from diagnosis to my post operative appointment was above and beyond. I’d recommend Dr.Molland every time with a shoutout to Jeanette, who is always helpful when answering the phone.
About Dr. John Molland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1093716391
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
