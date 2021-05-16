See All Podiatrists in Martinsburg, WV
Dr. John Mollica, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Martinsburg, WV
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Mollica, DPM

Dr. John Mollica, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.

Dr. Mollica works at Panhandle Podiatry Pllc in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mollica's Office Locations

    Panhandle Podiatry Pllc
    489 Mid Atlantic Pkwy Ste 1, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 267-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2021
    Very professional, knowledgeable, good bedside manners. Great job on ingrown toenail. I will recommend to others.
    Darlene Burnette — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. John Mollica, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972605079
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mollica, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mollica has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mollica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mollica works at Panhandle Podiatry Pllc in Martinsburg, WV. View the full address on Dr. Mollica’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollica. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

