Dr. John Mollica, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Panhandle Podiatry Pllc489 Mid Atlantic Pkwy Ste 1, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Directions (304) 267-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very professional, knowledgeable, good bedside manners. Great job on ingrown toenail. I will recommend to others.
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972605079
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Mollica has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mollica accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollica. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollica.
