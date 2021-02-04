See All Plastic Surgeons in Franklin, TN
Dr. John Moore, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Moore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at 7 Springs Orthopedics in Franklin, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN, Brentwood, TN and Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Franklin Office
    1909 Mallory Ln Ste 104, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7718
    Mt Juliet at Salon Galleria
    2768 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7718
    Brentwood Office
    620 Church St E, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7718
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Nashville Office
    49 Music Sq W Ste 501, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7718

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 04, 2021
Feb 04, 2021
I had a breast aug back in July 2020. I was very nervous since I had never been any any office or practice of plastic surgery. Meeting with the nurses and staff was exceptional! They made me feel so welcome, comfortable and a since of security knowing I had come to the right place and was in the best of hands. Dr. John Moore is the most sincere, professional, and caring doctor you will meet. He genuinely cares about you as a patient and your best interest. He made some great recommendations for size and we came to the perfect size together and with the nurse that I could not be more happy with!! From the start they were outstanding and the day of my surgery Dr. Moore even prayed with me. He is exceptional in everything he does! I would hands down recommend him the #1 plastic surgeon and Dr! Thanks again Dr. Moore and staff, y'all truly changed my life!
Mrs. T — Feb 04, 2021
About Dr. John Moore, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750577896
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Alabama School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Undergraduate School
  • Auburn
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

