Overview

Dr. John Moore III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Moore III works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Huntersville in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.