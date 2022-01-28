Dr. John Moore III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Moore III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Huntersville13808 Professional Center Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Charlotte Gastro- Mooresville115 Commerce Pointe Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 377-4009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was my second colonoscopy with Dr. Moore at the Mooresville center. Dr. Moore met with me before procedure to discuss current issues and history of colon cancer in family that caused concern. His experience and sensitivity for a worried patient was much appreciated. The staff at this facility is remarkably good, efficient, and extremely caring from the time you check in until the time you leave.
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1760430383
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Moore III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore III has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.