Dr. John Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. John Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Pam Chin-lai Inc17300 Preston Rd Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 867-9135Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore and his staff are simply wonderful. Dr Moore is not only patient, kind and very thorough, he is also very educational. I am so pleased I went to him on a whim. I will highly recommend him to anyone who needs an ear, nose and throat specialist.
About Dr. John Moore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942307269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moore works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
