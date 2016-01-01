Dr. John Moossy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moossy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Moossy, MD
Overview of Dr. John Moossy, MD
Dr. John Moossy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moossy's Office Locations
- 1 200 Lothrop St Ste B400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Moossy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1699740258
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moossy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moossy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moossy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moossy has seen patients for Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moossy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moossy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moossy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moossy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moossy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.